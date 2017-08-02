Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Government to establish two broadband internet providers

TOT Public Company Limited logo
BANGKOK, 02 August 2017, (NNT) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and related units are planning to establish two companies to provide additional broadband internet services to the public and governmental units, in accordance with the Cabinet’s resolution on June 13th.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister for Digital Economy and Society Pansak Siriratchatapong, together with representatives of CAT Telecom Public Company Limited and TOT Public Company Limited.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

