PanARMENIAN.Net – An Armenian contract serviceman was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire near the town of Ijevan on Tuesday, August 1.

“The soldier was take to Ijevan medical center,” Aysor.am cited defense ministry press secretary Artsrun Hovhannisyan as saying.

The injured serviceman’s condition is assessed as stable.

Full story: panarmenian.net

