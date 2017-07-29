Warning of flooding in 36 provinces

The Department Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Friday (July 28) warned people in 36 provinces across the country to brace for flooding and mud slides as a result of heavy rain which will continue until Sunday.

The 36 provinces vulnerable to flash flood, overflowing rivers or mud slide are as follows:

Seven provinces in the North: Mae Hong Son, Uttradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Eighteen northeastern provinces: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Karn, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Five central provinces: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

Three eastern provinces: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

Three southern provinces: Prachuab Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong.

The department reported that during July 5-27, over 1,400 villages in 37 provinces were flooded but the situation has eased in 21 provinces.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS