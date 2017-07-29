Yingluck ‘can appeal’ rice saga ruling

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and the prosecution’s right to appeal the Supreme Court’s ruling in the rice-pledging trial remains unaffected even though the organic law governing the procedures has not yet been enforced.

Thanakrit Vorathanatchakul, a prosecutor attached to the Office of the Attorney General, said the absence of the organic law on the deliberation of criminal cases involving holders of political positions is not an excuse to prevent an appeal.

