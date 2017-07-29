Saturday, July 29, 2017
Government speeds up help in flood-hit north, northeast

Pick up truck driving on a flooded road in Thailand
BANGKOK, 29th July 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked responsible agencies to lend a hand to flood victims in Thailand’s north and northeast.

Gen Prayut has expressed his appreciation to the military, the police, and local governments for providing urgent assistance to people in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, currently battling a heavy flood triggered by Tropical Storm Sonca.

TN
