Government speeds up help in flood-hit north, northeast

BANGKOK, 29th July 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked responsible agencies to lend a hand to flood victims in Thailand’s north and northeast.

Gen Prayut has expressed his appreciation to the military, the police, and local governments for providing urgent assistance to people in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, currently battling a heavy flood triggered by Tropical Storm Sonca.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand