More than 22,000 families in nine districts in Nakhon Ratchasima have been affected by floods caused by torrential rains unleashed by storm Sonca from Wednesday to Saturday, a senior official said.

Suthep Ruenthawil, chief of Nakhon Ratchasima Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the floods affected the nine districts of Thepharak, Chumpuag, Sida, Bualai, Kaeng Sanam Nang, None Daeng, Dan Khunthod, Bua Yai and Pratai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation