Internet and cell phone signals from Thailand into Golden Triangle cut

The Thai police and officials have begun cutting off telecom signals sent to areas surrounding the King’s Roman entertainment complex in the Golden Triangle today, and dismantling illegal cell sites along the borders with Laos and Myanmar.
Officials from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) joined the operation, codenamed “Blasting Bandits’ Bridge,” which aims to disrupt the operations of call centers, many of which are run by Chinese criminal gangs.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
