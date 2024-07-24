Thailand to Open Digital Wallet Registration Next Week

BANGKOK, July 24 (TNA) – The Thai government will open registration for its 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme from August 1 to September 15 through the “Thang Rath” app, aiming to stimulate the economy.

Digital wallet money can be used to buy smart phones

Officials are confident the funds will be available for use by year-end.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand has faced economic challenges for over a decade, with household debt rising to 90% of GDP, or about 16.7 trillion baht. Businesses are struggling with declining sales and liquidity issues.

