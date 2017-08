PATHUM THANI – A 43-year-old woman and her three sons died in a fire that raced through their townhouse in Lam Luk Ka district early on Wednesday.

The blaze gutted the two-storey townhouse at Pruksa 7 housing estate in tambon Lam Luk Ka, said Pol Lt Col Veerawat Niyomsap, chief investigator at Lam Luk Ka.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS