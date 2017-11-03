3 nabbed over ‘fake’ sacred items

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has arrested three suspects who allegedly lured people into buying what they claimed were talismans from India and Myanmar, in a scam that incurred more than 500 million baht in damages.

They advertised on the Facebook page of one of the suspects, Sumali Loetwilai, a range of objects including statues of Ganesha (a Hindu god with an elephant head) and kritsana (agarwood) and jade pendants said to have been made sacred in a seven-day ritual. However, the objects they sold turned out not to be what they claimed, according to CSD investigators.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST