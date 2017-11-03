Tuesday, November 7, 2017
3 nabbed over 'fake' sacred items

Thai Buddhist amulets
The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has arrested three suspects who allegedly lured people into buying what they claimed were talismans from India and Myanmar, in a scam that incurred more than 500 million baht in damages.

They advertised on the Facebook page of one of the suspects, Sumali Loetwilai, a range of objects including statues of Ganesha (a Hindu god with an elephant head) and kritsana (agarwood) and jade pendants said to have been made sacred in a seven-day ritual. However, the objects they sold turned out not to be what they claimed, according to CSD investigators.

Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN
