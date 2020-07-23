July 23, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chiang Mai police arrest madam at gay sex shop

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Traditional wooden house in Chiang Mai

Traditional wooden house in Chiang Mai. Photo: Individualist.


CHIANG MAI: Police have arrested a madam on charges of running a brothel under the guise of a massage shop that caters to homosexual men in downtown Muang district. Two young masseurs were caught in a sting operation on Tuesday night.

The combined team of police and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration raided the Ann6999 massage shop on Chang Klan Road and arrested a transgender woman named Sri (surname not given), 56, also known by the name of Ann. She identifies herself as manager of the shop although the authorities believe she owns the business.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Chiang Mai police arrest madam at gay sex shop 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Domestic flights soar at Chiang Mai airport

3 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Parts of Chiang Mai road washed out after heavy rain

4 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Big drug bust in Fang district of Chiang Mai, 8 arrested

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Serial killer Si Quey cremated in Nonthaburi

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Peaceful Anti-Government protests come to Chonburi

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases in quarantine

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close