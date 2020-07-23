Chiang Mai police arrest madam at gay sex shop





CHIANG MAI: Police have arrested a madam on charges of running a brothel under the guise of a massage shop that caters to homosexual men in downtown Muang district. Two young masseurs were caught in a sting operation on Tuesday night.

The combined team of police and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration raided the Ann6999 massage shop on Chang Klan Road and arrested a transgender woman named Sri (surname not given), 56, also known by the name of Ann. She identifies herself as manager of the shop although the authorities believe she owns the business.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



