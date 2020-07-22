Thousands of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand





The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the entry of foreign business reps, specialists, diplomats, migrant workers, exhibitors, film crews, medical tourists and Thailand Elite card members.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Wednesday the centre approved their arrival in principle and relevant ministries would work out details before their visits would begin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



