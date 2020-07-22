July 22, 2020

Thousands of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nutjaru. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the entry of foreign business reps, specialists, diplomats, migrant workers, exhibitors, film crews, medical tourists and Thailand Elite card members.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Wednesday the centre approved their arrival in principle and relevant ministries would work out details before their visits would begin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

