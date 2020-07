BANGKOK, July 21 (TNA) – The Ombudsman will discuss conditions for very important persons’ visits with the government following the recent visits of COVID-19 infected Egyptian soldier and Sudanese girl.

Chief Ombudsman Viddhavat Rajatanun said the visits by the Egyptian soldier and young daughter of the Sudanese attache heavily shook confidence and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had to improve its work.

