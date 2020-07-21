Medical professor recommends delay of travel bubble for at least 6 months

Medical professor recommends delay of travel bubble for at least 6 months1 min read
The travel bubble plan, which would allow small groups of foreign tourists to visit Thailand, should be shelved for at least another six months, because of the high-risk of COVID-19 infection, said Associate Professor Dr. Thira Woratanarat of the Faculty of Medical Science of Chulalongkorn University.
In his Facebook post today (Tuesday), he said that the global COVID-19 situation remains of serious concern, as new infections in several countries are still surging, with more than 200,000 new cases in the past 24 hours and total infections worldwide expected to pass 15 million tomorrow.
By Thai PBS World