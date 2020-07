BANGKOK, July 21 (TNA) – Thai Airways International (THAI) will operate three special flights to London and will bring Thais in the UK home in August.

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said that the London flights will be arranged for passengers, who need to travel to the UK such as Thai students, stranded foreigners and businesspeople.

TNA

