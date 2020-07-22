Coronavirus testing at Suvarnabhumi airport upgraded, gets results within 70 minutes

Coronavirus testing at Suvarnabhumi airport upgraded, gets results within 70 minutes1 min read
Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has upgraded its COVID-19 testing facility at Suvarnabhumi international airport, which is now capable of producing test results within 70 minutes.
The DCD’s Director-General, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said today (Tuesday) that the Point of Care RT-PCR laboratory, which was put into service on July 1st to conduct tests on foreign arrivals, such as diplomats, official guests, businessmen on short-term visits and those suspected to be infected, is capable testing 170 people a day.
By Thai PBS World