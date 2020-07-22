Coronavirus testing at Suvarnabhumi airport upgraded, gets results within 70 minutes





Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has upgraded its COVID-19 testing facility at Suvarnabhumi international airport, which is now capable of producing test results within 70 minutes.

The DCD’s Director-General, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said today (Tuesday) that the Point of Care RT-PCR laboratory, which was put into service on July 1st to conduct tests on foreign arrivals, such as diplomats, official guests, businessmen on short-term visits and those suspected to be infected, is capable testing 170 people a day.

By Thai PBS World

