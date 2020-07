BANGKOK, May 20 (TNA) — Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the government could contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but the Travel Bubble idea would progress on a stage-by-stage basis.

Mr Don was responding to an interpellation of Senator Jate Sirataranont on the return of Thai people stranded in other countries and the government’s decision to delay the arrival of foreign visitors.

