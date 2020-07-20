Closed beer bars in Pattaya have become a temporary shelter for some homeless





Pattaya – As the Covid-19 Coronavirus spread across Thailand and the world the Thai Government made the difficult decision to close its entertainment industry. In places like Pattaya, Bangkok and Phuket the nightlife is known worldwide and attracts millions of visitors yearly. The initial closure was for two weeks.

However, as cases rose, Thailand shut their borders, introduced an emergency decree which included domestic travel restrictions, curfew and bans on gatherings. Alcohol sales was even banned for most of April. Nearly every business except absolute essentials shut and although Thailand never had a mandatory stay at home order that is basically what happened.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

