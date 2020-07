PATTAYA: Donations and public sympathy have poured in for a Si Sa Ket man who was down to his last five baht after losing his job in Pattaya because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Sarawut β€œTon” Wongthee, 22, has almost 90,000 baht in his bank account and a job at a factory in Rayong.

