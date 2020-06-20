Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Swiss Citizen continues to help the needy in Pattaya during coronavirus crisis

23 hours ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.


The Following is a press release on a charity effort in the Pattaya area. The article and material within is their own-The Pattaya News Team

“In this unprecedented dramatic period, let us salute the generous initiative of a dozen people on the initiative of Mr. Olivier Gachoud, who decided, on a private basis, to finance the purchase of meals for the Thais affected by the crisis and hunger.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Swiss Citizen continues to help the needy in Pattaya during coronavirus crisis

