Black man beats Macy’s white employee over alleged racial slur, store says attack was ‘unprovoked’





A viral video shows a black man assaulting a Macy’s employee in Michigan, wrestling the white man on the ground and beating him allegedly over a racial slur. The department store says the attack was unprovoked.

Footage of the incident surfaced online earlier this week, promptly going viral. According to the description of the video, the black man overheard the Macy’s employee using the word “n****r” while on the phone and then attacked him right at the store.

The video itself does not show what led to the assault – it begins with the black man punching the victim from behind. Moreover, it shows the attacker himself repeatedly using the n-word as he was beating down the white employee, who seems to be wondering why the man assaulted him.

Full story: rt.com

RT

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



