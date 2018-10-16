People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket
Phuket

Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown

By TN / October 16, 2018

PHUKET: In just two weeks over 1,000 foreigners have been arrested in Phuket for visa violations and other immigration offences according to the chief of the Phuket Immigration Office.

The Phuket Immigration Office Chief Pol Col Kathathorn Kumthieng revealed that statistics at a gathering of over 200 officials involved in the ongoing ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown held at Phuket Provincial Police Station at 4pm yesterday (Oct 15).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close