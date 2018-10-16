Over 1,000 arrested in Phuket ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown





PHUKET: In just two weeks over 1,000 foreigners have been arrested in Phuket for visa violations and other immigration offences according to the chief of the Phuket Immigration Office.

The Phuket Immigration Office Chief Pol Col Kathathorn Kumthieng revealed that statistics at a gathering of over 200 officials involved in the ongoing ‘Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ clampdown held at Phuket Provincial Police Station at 4pm yesterday (Oct 15).

