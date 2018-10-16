Phuket Police campaign against foreign drivers without international driving license
Phuket

Phuket Immigration wind up ‘Operation X-ray Outlaw Foreigner’ crackdown

By TN / October 16, 2018

Phuket Immigration officers say they’re committed to the national crackdown called Operation X-ray Out Law Foreigner, especially on overstayers.

As a show of force yesterday, more than 252 officers from the Phuket Immigration Office, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, the Phuket Provincial Police, Highway Police, Tourist Police and Marine Police assembled at the Phuket City Police Station.

