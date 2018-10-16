Phuket Immigration wind up ‘Operation X-ray Outlaw Foreigner’ crackdown





Phuket Immigration officers say they’re committed to the national crackdown called Operation X-ray Out Law Foreigner, especially on overstayers.

As a show of force yesterday, more than 252 officers from the Phuket Immigration Office, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, the Phuket Provincial Police, Highway Police, Tourist Police and Marine Police assembled at the Phuket City Police Station.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

