Harry Garland, Paul Allen (Microsoft) and Roger Melen in 2017
News

Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies at Age of 65

By TN / October 16, 2018

American business magnate and investor Paul Gardner Allen died at the age of 65, Vulcan Inc. announced on behalf of the Allen family.

According to the company, Paul Allen died on Monday afternoon from complications of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma — which is a blood cancer — in Seattle.

