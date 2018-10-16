Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies at Age of 65





American business magnate and investor Paul Gardner Allen died at the age of 65, Vulcan Inc. announced on behalf of the Allen family.

The privately held company Vulcan Inc., which was founded by the US investor and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen announced on behalf of the Allen family that the business magnate died at the age of 65.

According to the company, Paul Allen died on Monday afternoon from complications of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma — which is a blood cancer — in Seattle.

