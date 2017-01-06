Saturday, August 5, 2017
Passenger killed, four hurt in latest van crash

KAMPHAENG PHET – A Myanmar woman was killed and four other people hurt when a passenger van ran off the road and hit a tree in the median ditch in Khanu Woralaksaburi district early on Friday morning.

The latest fatal accident involving public transport occurred at kilometre makers 392-393 on northbound Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Salokbat around 5.30am, said Pol Capt Bancha Sum-ngern, a duty-officer at Khanu Waralaksaburi police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

