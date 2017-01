PHETCHABUN: Fourteen people narrowly escaped death as their gas-fuelled van caught fire while climbing the hilly road to Phu Thap Boek on Friday afternoon.

The tourist van was carrying 14 nurses and officials from a hospital in Samut Prakan to the popular tourist mountain when the fire broke out in the front of the vehicle at 4.30pm as it approached a viewpoint.

SOONTHORN KHONGWARAKHOM