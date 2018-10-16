Chon Buri: A marathon run that has a thirsty end





The charity Chon Buri marathon 2018 held on October 14 in the eastern seaboard province of Chon Buri has become the talk of the town – in a bad way though.

Images of several thirsty runners sipping water dripping from ice cubs and drinking water poured onto their hands from jugs by event officials because there were no paper cups or bottled drinking water were something unimaginable for marathoners.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article