Shingha Water
Pattaya

Chon Buri: A marathon run that has a thirsty end

By TN / October 16, 2018

The charity Chon Buri marathon 2018 held on October 14 in the eastern seaboard province of Chon Buri has become the talk of the town – in a bad way though.

Images of several thirsty runners sipping water dripping from ice cubs and drinking water poured onto their hands from jugs by event officials because there were no paper cups or bottled drinking water were something unimaginable for marathoners.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close