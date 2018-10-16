Chon Buri: A marathon run that has a thirsty end

The charity Chon Buri marathon 2018 held on October 14 in the eastern seaboard province of Chon Buri has become the talk of the town – in a bad way though.
Images of several thirsty runners sipping water dripping from ice cubs and drinking water poured onto their hands from jugs by event officials because there were no paper cups or bottled drinking water were something unimaginable for marathoners.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Bloodied foreigner gets treatment outside Pattaya bar
-
Unknown man’s body found burning beside crematorium
-
Chinese tourist cheated out of 1,000 baht in Pattaya
-
Green Peace carries out plastic garbage collection on Chonburi beach
-
Police called as Surin woman threatens to kill herself by jumping from Pattaya City sign