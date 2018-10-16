Silpakorn University" in Nakhon Pathom
Concrete awning on dormitory near Silpakorn Unversity collapses

October 16, 2018

NAKHON PATHOM: The concrete awning above the front of a seven-storey dormitory for female students opposite Silapkorn University’s Sanam Chandra Palace campus collapsed late Monday morning. Nobody was hurt.

The incident occurred at Thiwalai Village dormitory on Soi 1 opposite the university in Muang district, said Pol Cap Sutthiporn Klombanchong, a duty officer at Muang police.

