Concrete awning on dormitory near Silpakorn Unversity collapses

NAKHON PATHOM: The concrete awning above the front of a seven-storey dormitory for female students opposite Silapkorn University’s Sanam Chandra Palace campus collapsed late Monday morning. Nobody was hurt.
The incident occurred at Thiwalai Village dormitory on Soi 1 opposite the university in Muang district, said Pol Cap Sutthiporn Klombanchong, a duty officer at Muang police.
Full story: Bangkok Post
NAPAT TREEDANGNOI
BANGKOK POST
