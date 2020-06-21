Phuket construction foreman, 50, investigated for rape of girl, 15





PHUKET: Police are investigating a rape complaint filed against a construction foreman who worked in Sakoo, the area just south of Phuket International Airport, for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl by deceiving her that he had romantic feelings for the girl.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that the mother brought her 15-year-old daughter to Thalang Police Station to file the complaint on Wednesday (June 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

