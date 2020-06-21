Proposal to re-open nightlife and entertainment industry in Thailand to be presented this week

Proposal to re-open nightlife and entertainment industry in Thailand to be presented this week1 min read
Bangkok – Following a morning meeting between prominent members of the Thai entertainment and Nightlife Industry, Thai musicians, Alcoholic Beverage Industry and members of the CCSA and Thai Government, a proposal for re-opening of entertainment venues will be discussed during full meetings of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) later this week.
All entertainment venues, which includes bars, clubs, pubs, sports bars, karaokes, live music venues, hostess bars and other forms of Thailand’s world famous nightlife have been closed since March 18, 2020 due to precautions taken over the Covid19 Coronavirus situation.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News