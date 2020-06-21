June 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-Two Human Test for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

1 min read
19 hours ago TN
Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text

Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text. Photo: Jernej Furman / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety.

About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally, as the World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and “the world is in a new and dangerous phase”.

However, none of the vaccine trials have passed large-scale, late-stage phase three clinical trials, a necessary step before getting regulatory approval for sale.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-Two Human Test for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese Authorities Release Details on Proposed Hong Kong Security Legislation

2 days ago TN
1 min read

6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Japan – Meteorological Agency

1 week ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Emirates airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangkok cop charged with murder of wife he claimed shot herself

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Immune response to candidate coronavirus vaccine in monkeys satisfactory

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 3 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese man rescued from drowning at Patong Beach

31 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close