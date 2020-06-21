Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-Two Human Test for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-Two Human Test for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine1 min read
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety.
About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally, as the World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and “the world is in a new and dangerous phase”.
However, none of the vaccine trials have passed large-scale, late-stage phase three clinical trials, a necessary step before getting regulatory approval for sale.
Tasnim News Agency