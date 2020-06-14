Chulalongkorn University COVID-19 vaccine development shows promise





BANGKOK (NNT) – Since scientists from the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, gave a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to monkeys on May 23, 2020, the results look promising, as the vaccine generated an immune response in four out of five monkeys that received the first doses.

Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of Chulalongkorn University’s coronavirus vaccine development team, said the team used a DNA-based vaccine, an mRNA-based vaccine and a protein-based vaccine. Initially, they were tested on mice. The mRNA-based vaccine was administered to monkeys. The team cannot draw any conclusions yet, but the vaccine appeared to stimulate an immune response in most of the monkeys.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

