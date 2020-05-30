Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Begin Mass Output This Year

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Begin Mass Output This Year1 min read
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A front-running COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed in China is expected to be available as soon as the end of this year, according to a report published in the official Wechat account of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
The vaccine, jointly developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and China National Biotec Group Co., has completed phase II testing and may be ready for the market at the end of this year or early next year, said the report, Bloomberg reported.
The production line for the vaccine will be fully disinfected and closed in preparation for output to start Saturday, and will have a full manufacturing capacity of 100 million-120 million vaccines each year.
Tasnim News Agency