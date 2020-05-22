Thailand hopes to produce Coronavirus vaccine next year

Thailand hopes to produce Coronavirus vaccine next year1 min read
BANGKOK(NNT) – Thai researchers have completed the trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with rats, to be followed with a trial in monkeys. The team coordinated with North American manufacturers to produce the first batch of this vaccine.
The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, said yesterday regarding the development of a potential vaccine against COVID-19 in Thailand, that the vaccine had passed its trial in rats, with the next step being a trial in monkeys.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand