Fri. May 22nd, 2020

Thailand hopes to produce Coronavirus vaccine next year

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus

BANGKOK(NNT) – Thai researchers have completed the trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with rats, to be followed with a trial in monkeys. The team coordinated with North American manufacturers to produce the first batch of this vaccine.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, said yesterday regarding the development of a potential vaccine against COVID-19 in Thailand, that the vaccine had passed its trial in rats, with the next step being a trial in monkeys.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

