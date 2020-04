Human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand are expected to begin within the next four months, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

The announcement follows an initial agreement by the Ministry of Public Health to cooperate with Chinese pharmaceutical companies in the development of a vaccine.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

