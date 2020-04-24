COVID-19: Two Airlines to Resume Domestic Flights





BANGKOK, April 24 (TNA) — Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume their domestic flights next month, said Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

According to him, Thai AirAsia will operate again on May 1 and Thai Lion Air will set the date after the government announces its decision on the state of emergency related to the coronavirus disease 2019 control, which was originally set to be valid until April 30.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

