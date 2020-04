Thailand’s COVID-19 infections have increased by 15 today, while the number of in-patients has dropped to 314, with 60 more recoveries.

No fatalities have been reported today, as the country’s death toll stays at 50. Accumulated infections have increased to 2,854 and a total of 2,490 have recovered and returned home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

