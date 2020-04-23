Thu. Apr 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic Still at the Beginning: Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005. Photo: Photo: Arno Mikkor (EU2017EE) / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans to show endurance and discipline to get through the coronavirus pandemic that is “still at the beginning”, and called for a bigger European Union budget to support economic recovery in the bloc.

Merkel is worried that Germans are slacking off their social distancing efforts after the federal and regional governments agreed to reopen shops this week.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down thanks to early and extensive testing.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed earlier. The number of people who have recovered is greater than the number of new cases.

Full story: Link Name

Tasnim News Agency

