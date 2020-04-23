Thu. Apr 23rd, 2020

Thailand News

‘Imminent’ 9.0 Earthquake, 30M Tsunami Could Wreck Fukushima, Government Panel Says

Aerial view of the Fukushima I plant area

Aerial view of the Fukushima I plant area in 1975, showing sea walls and completed reactors. Photo: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.


A Japanese government panel has warned that a tsunami as high as 30 metres could land on Hokkaido if a 9.0-magnitude earthquake occurs, the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun reported.

The panel, set up by the Cabinet Office, said it is the “worst-case scenario”, admitting that it is difficult to calculate the probability of such a quake. The panel pointed out that such disasters occur every 300-400 years, with the latest one dating back to the 17th century.

An earthquake is portrayed as imminent in the area around the Japan Trench and the Kuril Trench, following a panel studying simulations of tsunamis that occurred over the past 6,000 years and covered seven prefectures including Hokkaido, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibarak, Aomori, and Chiba.

'Imminent' 9.0 Earthquake, 30M Tsunami Could Wreck Fukushima, Government Panel Says

