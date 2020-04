BANGKOK, April 22 (TNA) – Thai Lion Air is preparing to resume operations for domestic flights on May 1 after the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak forced the airline to suspend operations on March 25.

According to the initial plan, one daily flight will resume for each of these destinations – Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

