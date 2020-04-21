Zero new cases of Coronavirus in Chonburi Province

Zero new cases of Coronavirus in Chonburi Province1 min read
Chonburi – The Chonburi Public Relations team announced this morning that zero new cases of the Covid19 Coronavirus had been discovered in the province in the last day.
This is two days in a row with zero new infections found but seven of the last nine days with no new cases. The only confirmed cases in the past nine days were previous close contacts of prior positive cases of the Coronavirus.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News