PHUKET: Kathu Police have confirmed that doctors are testing the body of a 72-year-old Swiss man whose body was found in his house in Kathu on Saturday (Apr 18) to determine whether man had contracted COVID-19.

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News that he was called to the man’s house, in Soi Banpod, near the Plus Condominium 1 complex, at 1pm on Saturday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

