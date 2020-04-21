Tue. Apr 21st, 2020

Thailand logs 19 new Coronavirus cases, 1 death Tuesday

A bottle of hand sanitizer for customers to use at MBK Center in Bangkok during thrCOVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


The government on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, raising the total to 2,811, and one more death, a 50-year-old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators.

The tally of new cases is significantly lower than the 27 recorded on Monday. It is the lowest since March 14, and marks the third consecutive day of declines. Because of limited testing, however, the actual number of infections may be higher.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

