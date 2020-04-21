One million people disqualified from COVID-19 5,000-baht subsidy lodge appeals





Over the past two days, about one million people, who were disqualified from receiving the Government’s monthly 5,000 baht hardship subsidy, have submitted their appeals, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to the finance minister, said today.

He advised the appellants to prepare necessary documents, such as their ID cards and photos, to confirm they used to have a job or previous occupation, water, rental and/or electricity receipts, to be shown to officials who will visit their residences.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



