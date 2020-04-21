Tue. Apr 21st, 2020

One million people disqualified from COVID-19 5,000-baht subsidy lodge appeals

TN
Thai Baht Banknotes

Thai Baht Banknotes. Photo: Peter Hellberg.


Over the past two days, about one million people, who were disqualified from receiving the Government’s monthly 5,000 baht hardship subsidy, have submitted their appeals, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to the finance minister, said today.

He advised the appellants to prepare necessary documents, such as their ID cards and photos, to confirm they used to have a job or previous occupation, water, rental and/or electricity receipts, to be shown to officials who will visit their residences.

thaipbsworld.com

Thai PBS World

