Sun. Mar 29th, 2020

5,000 Baht Coronavirus Crisis Aid Applications Exceed 13 million

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Registration for 5,000 baht government aid, for people affected by the coronavirus crisis, was opened yesterday at 6pm via the “เราไม่ทิ้งกัน ดอทคอม” website. Immediately after the registration opened, the website crashed, due to the overwhelming number of applicants.

Krungthai Bank, who is responsible for the website, urgently repaired the registration page. Only 5 minutes after the restart, 20 million people were reported to be trying to register at the same time, which exceeded the server’s capacity of 3,480,000 per minute.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

