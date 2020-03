BURI RAM: A riot erupted at the central prison of this lower northeastern province after about 100 hard-core prisoners broke furniture and smashed windows and set a fire over rumours of a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said.

A number of prisoners escaped, he said, but seven have so far been recaptured.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

