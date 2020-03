BURI RAM: Provincial governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul has ordered a lockdown of the province to combat the spread of Covid-19 disease, applying public health measures to implement the decision.

The governor announced the move on Monday. He said it was aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, even though the province had no cases of infection so far.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts