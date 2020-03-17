Several People Injured in Yala Car Bomb

Several People Injured in Yala Car Bomb1 min read
ALA, March 17 (TNA) – Many people have been injured in a car bomb at the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) in Yala. One of the people, wounded in the bombing is a camera of Thai New Agency.
The first small bomb occurred while a meeting was being held there on the screening processes for Thai returnees at the Thai-Malaysian border after Malaysia announced nationwide lockdown, effective tomorrow (March 18).
TNA