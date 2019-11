BANGKOK, Nov 27 (TNA) – Police chief ordered security be stepped up in the southern border provinces after a bombing at a rail track in Narathiwat’s Sugnai Padi district Wednesday morning.

Deputy police spokesperson, Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen said an unknown number of assailants carried out the predawn attack at the rail track between Sungai Padi and Toh Deng.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts