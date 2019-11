PHUKET: A Singaporean man suffered serious injuries but is alive after he fell from the fourth-floor apartment where he was staying in Patong earlier today (Nov 27).

Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Watcharapong Praipan confirmed that the man is currently in care at Patong Hospital, but declined to confirm the Singaporean’s name or age.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

